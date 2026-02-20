Perfect Addiction Boys-Love Manga Gets 'Light Anime' Adaptation

Publishing and anime production company IMAGICA Infos announced on Friday that Kaoruko Miyama 's Perfect Addiction boys-love manga is getting a "light anime" adaptation.

The light anime is the second project in the new boys-love label BALLOON, which IMAGICA Infos launched with Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), CYBIRD , and BLUE RIGHTS last year.

The first project was the light anime adaptation of Tenma Asahi 's Saioshi no Gikei o Mederu Tame, Nagaikishimasu! (In Order to Love My Most Beloved Brother-In-Law, I'll Live a Long Life!) light novel series. The light anime debuted on January 3.

DNP spearheaded the concept of "light anime" to create animation at a lower cost on a more "timely" schedule compared to the traditional animation production workflow. The BALLOON label aims to produce four new titles in the 2026 fiscal year, with a goal of establishing a workflow capable of producing 10 or more projects a year by 2028.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment © Kaoruko Miyama 2023 / KAIOHSHA PUBLISHING Co., Ltd.

Perfect Addiction

Akihito is a college student obsessed with looks and sex, but he can't stand the handsome-yet-aloof Sae. Things come to a head when Akihito is shot down at a singles mixer by a girl who's set her romantic sights on Sae. Furious, he follows Sae to the hotel district where he learns Sae's secret: he's gay, and a bottom. Sae confesses he's been having trouble feeling pleasure from sex. Breaking through Sae's mental barriers is exactly the lovemaking challenge Akihito needed. It awakens something in them both. Will they ever be able to control themselves again?

Seven Seas Entertainment released the first volume in English on February 3.

The manga launched in Kaiohsha 's Gush online magazine in April 2022. Kaiohsha will publish the fourth volume on March 10. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation (including digital sales).



Sources: PR Times, Anime! Anime! (堀めぐみ)