Drops of God TV Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists

Kami no Shizuku

The official website for the television anime ofand's) manga revealed the theme song artists on Friday.performs the opening theme song "hate you? love you?," andperforms the ending theme song "."

The series will premiere in April on the Tokyo MX , Kansai TV , and BS NTV channels. An advance screening of its first two episodes (with the three main cast members in attendance) will be held on February 28 at the TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The series stars:

Takuya Satō as Issei Tomine

as Issei Tomine Kazuya Kamenashi as Shizuku Kanzaki

as Shizuku Kanzaki Maaya Uchida as Miyabi Shinohara

as Miyabi Shinohara Banjō Ginga as Yutaka Kanzaki

Kenji Itoso ( Aquarion: Myth of Emotions , Santa Company ) is directing the series at Satelight , in collaboration with YANCHESTER . Yū Mitsuru ( Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, Takehiro Suwa is designing the characters, and Eishi Segawa ( Battle Girls - Time Paradox , Ushio & Tora ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. This first manga series ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. Comixology and Kodansha USA Publishing have released the manga in English digitally.

The series inspired an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series on Apple TV+ (now known as just Apple TV ) in 2023, as well as a second season, which premiered on January 21.

The manga's "final" (at the time) series, titled Marriage: Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō ( Drops of God: Mariage ), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Drops of God: Mariage in English digitally.

The duo then launched the Kami no Shizuku deuxième ( Drops of God Second) sequel manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2023, and ended it in April 2024.