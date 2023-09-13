Drops of God Wine Sommelier Manga Gets New Sequel on September 21

This year's 42nd issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto will launch Kami no Shizuku deuxième ( Drops of God Second), a new sequel to their Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga, in the magazine's next issue on September 21.

The manga is set after the final confrontation between Shizuku and Tomine, with Shizuku now traveling the world and arriving at Paris and meeting a girl with a good nose.

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name— launchedmanga with artist Okimoto in'smagazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. This first manga series ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014.andhave released the manga in English digitally.

The manga's story revolves around a young man whose father, a famous Japanese wine critic, passes away. When he visits his father's estate to lay claim to his inheritance, he learns that his father adopted another man and that the two must compete to identify 13 wines in order to earn the inheritance: a vast fortune in the form of a wine collection.

The manga's "final" (at the time) series, titled Marriage: Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō ( Drops of God: Mariage ), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Drops of God: Mariage in English digitally. The franchise as a whole has over 5 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Throughout its serialization, the manga had famously boosted the sales of wines profiled in the story. The French wine magazine La Revue du vin de France has recognized the manga, giving it the magazine's top award in 2010. The New York Times also profiled the manga in its Dining and Wine section in 2008.



The manga inspired an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series that premiered on Apple TV+ on April 21. The series will begin streaming on Hulu in Japan on Friday.