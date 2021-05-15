ComiXology, Kodansha Comics Release The Drops of God Manga's Volumes 34-44 on May 18

Final 11 volumes of manga to have English release for 1st time

Comixology and Kodansha Comics announced on Thursday that they will release volumes 34-44 of Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga digitally in English for the first time on May 18. The volumes are the final 11 volumes of the series.

The series is available digitally as part of the Comixology Originals line of content at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime via Prime Reading, Kindle Unlimited, and Comixology Unlimited. The manga is also available for purchase through Kindle and Comixology .

The companies released volumes 1-8 re-edited with new cover art and debuted volumes 9-11 in English in October 2019. The companies then launched volumes 12-22 in May 2020 and volumes 23-33 in October 2020.

Vertical previously licensed the series in 2011 and released part of the manga in North America.

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. The manga ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. The manga's final arc, titled Marriage ~ Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō~ (Marriage ~The Drops of God Final Arc~), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020.

The story revolves around a young man whose father, a famous Japanese wine critic, passes away. When he visits his father's estate to lay claim to his inheritance, he learns that his father adopted another man and that the two must compete to identify 13 wines in order to earn the inheritance: a vast fortune in the form of a wine collection.

Throughout its serialization, the manga had famously boosted the sales of wines profiled in the story. The French wine magazine La Revue du vin de France has recognized the manga, giving it the magazine's top award in 2010. The New York Times also profiled the manga in its Dining and Wine section in 2008.