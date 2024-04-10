Drops of God Sequel Manga Ends on April 18

Image via Amazon Japan © Tadashi Agi, Shū Okimoto, Kodansha

This year's 19th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday that Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto 's Kami no Shizuku deuxième ( Drops of God Second) manga, the sequel to their Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga, will end in the next issue of the magazine on April 18. The second and final volume wil ship on May 22.

The manga is set after the final confrontation between Shizuku and Tomine, with Shizuku now traveling the world and arriving at Paris and meeting a girl with a good nose.

The duo launched the series in Kodansha 's Morning magazine on September 21.

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. This first manga series ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. Comixology and Kodansha USA Publishing have released the manga in English digitally.

The manga's story revolves around a young man whose father, a famous Japanese wine critic, passes away. When he visits his father's estate to lay claim to his inheritance, he learns that his father adopted another man and that the two must compete to identify 13 wines in order to earn the inheritance: a vast fortune in the form of a wine collection.

The manga's "final" (at the time) series, titled Marriage: Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō ( Drops of God: Mariage ), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Drops of God: Mariage in English digitally. The franchise as a whole has over 5 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Throughout its serialization, the manga had famously boosted the sales of wines profiled in the story. The French wine magazine La Revue du vin de France has recognized the manga, giving it the magazine's top award in 2010. The New York Times also profiled the manga in its Dining and Wine section in 2008.



The manga inspired an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series that premiered on Apple TV+ on April 21. The series will begin streaming on Hulu in Japan on September 15.