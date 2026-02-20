Daikenja Riddle no Jikan Gyakkо̄ Light Anime Reveals Teaser Video, Theme Song Artist

Series of 5-minute shorts debuts on April 1

The staff for the "light anime" adaptation of author Necoco and artist Hajime Nikata 's Daikenja Riddle no Jikan Gyakkо̄ (The Great Sage Riddle's Time Reversal) manga revealed a teaser video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews Asaka 's theme song "savage."

Image via PR Times © STUDIO SEED／小学館

The anime will debut onon April 1 at 9:55 p.m. JST. Each episode will be five minutes in length.

The series stars Junya Enoki as Riddle and Azusa Tadokoro as Norn.

Dai Nippon Printing (DNP) spearheaded the concept of "light anime" to create animation at a lower cost on a more "timely" schedule compared to the traditional animation production workflow. The technology converts manga manuscripts directly into animated video without traditional drawing.

The story follows Riddle, a young man who lost his companions to a mysterious group known as the "Box of Malice." On the brink of despair, after 1,000 years, Riddle eventually achieves the ability to reverse time. With a thousand years of knowledge and experience, the Great Sage Riddle journeys to the past.

Necoco and Nikata debuted the full-color manga on Seed Comics in November 2023. Shogakukan published the first compiled book volume in May 2024 and the fifth volume on November 4.

