Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! Season 2's New Video Unveils Theme Song, July Debut

The official website for Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! 2! ( Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! 2! ), the second television anime season of shorts adapting Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga, presented the new season's main promotional video and key visual on Friday. The video announces and previews the theme song "Shaisuma—!" (by returning singer Yui Sakakibara ), and it also announces the season's July premiere.

Image via Azur Lane: Slow Ahead anime's website © Manjuu Co.,Ltd., YongShi Co.,Ltd.& Yostar, Inc.／ホリ, 一迅社／studioCANDYBOX Co., Ltd.& Yostar Pictures, Inc.

Image via Azur Lane: Slow Ahead anime's X/Twitter account © Manjuu Co.,Ltd., YongShi Co.,Ltd.& Yostar, Inc.／ホリ, 一迅社／studioCANDYBOX Co., Ltd.& Yostar Pictures, Inc.

is directing the new season at) is returning to write the scripts with. Mori, an animation director for the first season, is the character designer and chief animation director for the second season.) is composing the music.) is returning as sound director.

The first Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! season premiered in January 2021. Masato Jinbo ( Chaos;Child ) directed the season, and Satō wrote the scripts. Yostar Pictures produced the season along with studio CANDY BOX . Yokohama Animation Lab was credited with production cooperation. Hiromitsu Hagiwara ( Nozo × Kimi ) was the character designer, and Hagiwara and Kengo Saitō ( SSSS.Gridman ) were the chief animation directors. Shade ( Miru Tights ) composed the music.

The anime stars:

Hori launched the manga in April 2018 on the franchise 's official X/Twitter account and on publisher Ichijinsha 's Azur Lane website.

The main television anime of Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Episodes 11 and 12 of the anime aired in March 2020.

Tsuchii 's Azur Lane Queen's Orders manga also inspired an original video anime.

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.