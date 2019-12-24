Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! 4-Panel Manga Gets 'Animated Footage'

Hori launched series in April 2018

The official Japanese Twitter account for Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game revealed on Tuesday that Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga is getting animated footage by Yostar Pictures.

Hori launched the manga in April 2018, and it is serializing on the franchise's official Twitter account and on publisher Ichijinsha 's Azur Lane website. Ichijinsha released the first compiled book volume on June 27.

The television anime of the game premiered on October 3. Staff announced earlier this month that episodes 11 and 12 of the anime are delayed until March 13 and 20, respectively. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles and an English dub .

Tensho (Grisaia, Rewrite , Kinmoza! ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , the studio he founded in 2017. Jin Haganeya ( Demonbane game scenario, Kamen Rider Gaim scripts, Guilty Crown scripts) is in charge of the series scripts for the television anime. May'n is performing the opening theme song "graphite/diamond," and Kano performing the anime's ending theme song "Hikari no Michishirube" (Guiding Light).

A spinoff manga adaptation of the anime launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Comic Heaven magazine on December 9.

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game on May 20.

Yostar describes the game:

Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.