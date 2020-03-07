Azur Lane Anime's Delayed 11th Episode Previewed in Video

11th, 12th episodes to air on March 13, 20

The official website for the television anime of Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game began streaming a preview video on Friday for the 11th episode of the anime.

The staff delayed the anime's 11th and 12th episodes to March 13 and March 20, respectively. The episodes were originally scheduled to debut on December 19 and 26, respectively.

The anime began a rebroadcast on Tokyo MX on January 3 at 10:00 p.m. The rebroadcast also airs on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , BS11 , and AT-X .

The series premiered on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 on October 3, and on AT-X on October 4. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles as it airs, and an English dub debuted on October 17.

Tensho (Grisaia, Rewrite , Kinmoza! ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , the studio he founded in 2017. Jin Haganeya ( Demonbane game scenario, Kamen Rider Gaim scripts, Guilty Crown scripts) is in charge of the series scripts. May'n is performing the anime's opening theme song "graphite/diamond," and Kano performing the anime's ending theme song "Hikari no Michishirube" (Guiding Light).

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game on May 20.