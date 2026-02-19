I Want Your Mother to be With Me! Volumes 1-2 Manga Review

Being a single parent is never easy. Raising a child demands a lot of time, expenses, and responsibilities that most couples would find difficult to manage. But being a single parent means that you're trying to fill all of those responsibilities by yourself, which naturally comes with sacrifices. You're unable to hang out, have to work twice or even three times as hard, and sometimes it's just impossible to physically or practically be there for your child during certain circumstances. When I first started reading I Want Your Mother to be With Me!, I thought the MILF status of Yuzuki was just going to be framed as an obstacle that Ryo would need to overcome and that the story wouldn't actually get into the specifics of how difficult all of that is. Not only was I pleasantly surprised by how much those struggles were brought to the forefront, but also, those interpersonal struggles dominate the narrative more than the romance. That's one of the story's greatest strengths so far.

Ryo is a young man with a lot of aspirations, but the first chapter of the story misleads you. In fact, the first chapter sets that expectation that I originally thought the story was going to follow. However, after that rejection, we get a much slower-paced and much more real story about two adults going through their own struggles and realizing that it is okay to rely on others. This isn't just a story about a single mother learning to open up and realizing that it's okay to be happy. This is also about a young man trying to figure out what exactly he wants out of life, professionally and emotionally. This is a story about two people who know what they want out of life, but don't necessarily know who they are. If anything, the romance is the least subtle thing about the story because it's clear that the two leads have amazing chemistry and are romantically interested in each other. But there is a wall between them that can't easily be overcome, and this wall is a combination of various circumstances.

Yuzuki is a single mom. She always had to be a mom first and a woman second. There are glimpses of her being interested in something more, but you could already tell that she's resigned herself to the idea that she's not going to have anything more. She loves her son and gives everything to make him happy to the point where it almost seems like she is afraid to rely on other people. She's kind-hearted and compassionate, but also very stubborn. Not accepting help under any circumstances, no matter how necessary. There's this idea that she doesn't want to rely on someone for too long under the risk or threat that they will eventually leave her suddenly, which is a very realistic fear.

Ryo, on the other hand, starts as this wide-eyed, optimistic young man who thinks that he can tackle everything on his own. But after Yuzuki gives him a reality check, he begins to realize that he doesn't have his life figured out as he thought he did. He thinks he could live, study, and make ends meet all on his own. By recognizing just how much help Yuzuki needs with her situation, he also begins to realize that it's also okay to ask for help from other people, and asking for help doesn't diminish your efforts or the hard work that you put into being your own person. If anything, accepting help from people gives you more time to figure out what kind of person you want to be or what kind of grace you can allow yourself.

I was genuinely surprised by how somber and mature the story was. It's a slow burn, but almost every chapter is about a really mature revelation, even when it revolves around the children. The story also doesn't shy away from the mature burdens that children also have to deal with in these types of situations. Some of them act out by being more childish, while others try to be more mature than the adults in the room. It feels very realistic, and I respect the story for taking these more thoughtful approaches to these subjects. Most of the answers aren't always happy, and by the end of volume two, there isn't really a definitive answer or solution to any of our characters' struggles, but there is a promise that they will eventually figure things out as long as they keep accepting help from each other.

In fact, the story is so mature that random moments of fan service stand out like a sore thumb. Almost every chapter has Yuzuki portrayed with airheaded fanservice , and this feels unnecessary or a complete tonal clash at worst. They're not overly egregious, but I saw examples of them almost every chapter, and they almost always come after a mature revelation or sad scene. Maybe it's Ryo realizing that Yuzuki isn't wearing a bra, or him realizing that he just had a nice conversation with her on the phone while she's getting changed. You could remove the scenes, and nothing would change at all. There are already plenty of moments of levity that don't clash with the story's tone this severely.

The presentation is a little bit boring. There's nothing really stylistically about anything outside of the comedic ways that the children are sometimes drawn. I do think there are some very strong facial expressions here, especially when it comes to portraying the characters in deep contemplation. The character designs and general layout of the story are just a little bit more boring than I wish they were.

Overall, this was a pleasant surprise. I don't see this being an overly long story given what was set up by the end of volume two, but I am definitely curious to see what happens next. I'm curious to see what conclusions they come to on their individual journeys, and how the help that they receive from each other will eventually get them to their conclusion. Chemistry is strong, and the messaging is clear. Don't let the occasional fan service moments detract you. This is ultimately a story about recognizing that you don't have to stubbornly tackle everything on your own. There are people out there who are willing to love and support you in ways that maybe you didn't think that you deserved.