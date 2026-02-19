News
Kodansha Announces TrailRail Puzzle Game for 2026
posted on by Anita Tai
Demo launches on Wednesday
Kodansha Game Labs revealed on Wednesday the first trailer for its new TrailRail game, which launches for PC via Steam in 2026. A demo launched on Wednesday.
The Steam page describes the game:
Your chosen path is the key. "TrailRail" is a physics-based puzzle game that brings the trajectory of your movements to life. Make good use these materialized shapes to clear stages and unlock the mysteries of your origins and world.
The game features 38 puzzles with 2D physics-based action.
Japan-based Ocotorain is developing the game.