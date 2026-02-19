Miyu Irino Performs Opening Theme for Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Anime

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2025 えんじゅ/KADOKAWA/「神の庭付き楠木邸」製作委員会

The staff for the television anime adaptation of's) light novel series revealed on Thursday thatwill perform the anime's opening theme song "Odoroki no Ko" (Child of Surprise). The song will serve as Irino's first anime theme song in his music career.from rock bandwote and composed the song.

The anime will debut in April, and stars:

Sekijuu Sekino (episode director for Goblin Slayer II , Dorohedoro , Asteroid in Love ) is directing the anime at JUVENAGE . Ryō Yamauchi (animation director for Vinland Saga , My Master Has No Tail ) is the assistant director. Yūji Kobayashi ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal first three seasons) is overseeing the series scripts. Yūko Inoue ( Inazuma Eleven , Dark Gathering ) and Chikako Noma ( I Parry Everything ) are designing the characters, and R.O.N ( FLCL Alternative , Ninja Kamui ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Yen Press publishes the light novels in English, and describes the story:

Deep in the countryside, Minato Kusunoki is left in charge of a terrifying house overflowing with evil spirits—or at least, it was full until his extraordinary ability cleared them all out! Instead, a procession of unique and peculiar gods is drawn to the comfort of the purified Kusunoki residence, and Minato spends his days relaxing in the company of his spiritual neighbors. What else lies in store for Minato as he lives peacefully surrounded by gods?

Enju launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in April 2021, and it began serialization on the Kakuyomu website in December that same year. Kadokawa published the light novels' first volume with illustration by ox in November 2021. The 11th volume shipped on November 17.

Akira Anzai launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in November 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2022, and the fifth volume on December 27.



