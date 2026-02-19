Gintama 'Yoshiwara in Flames' Compilation Film Opens at #2, The Dangers in My Heart Anime at #6

Shin-Gekijōban Gintama: Yoshiwara Daienjō ( Gintama New Film Version: Yoshiwara in Flames), the new compilation film for the anime based on Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, opened at #2 at the Japanese box office last weekend. The film sold 262,700 tickets and earned 405,617,328 yen (US$2.64 million) in its first three days.

The film covers episodes 139-146 of the anime and features newly animated scenes, as well as characters who did not originally appear in the arc. Kappei Yamaguchi voices the anime-original character Enkaku, Hōsen's close aide.

Naoya Ando ( Paradox Live The Animation ) directed the film based on a script by Taku Kishimoto ( Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) at BN Pictures . Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) supervised. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama ) served as character designer and chief animation director.

Rock band SUPER BEAVER performed the film's theme song "Sanzen" (Sparkling).





Image via Official Gundam website © 創通・サンライズ

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Senkō no Hathaway - Circe no Majo ), the second film of the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam Senkō no Hathaway ) anime project, dropped from #2 to #4 in its third weekend. The film sold 105,800 tickets to earn 182,959,340 yen (about US$1.19 million) over the weekend. The film has sold a total of 1.13 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 1,892,194,060 yen (about US$12.32 million).

The film opened on January 30 and ranked at #1 after its first weekend. The film sold 511,500 tickets and earned 849,068,760 yen (about US$5.43 million) in its first three days. It was delayed from a planned 2025 release.

The main cast and most of the staff returned from the first film, but Yuichi Kuboki joined Takako Suzuki as a color key artist. Yoshinori Sayama ( Macross Plus , Cowboy Bebop , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is credited for display designs after contributing to the first film. Yoshihisa Ōyama was the new film's compositing director of photography, and Manabu Kamitōno directed the visual effects. American R&B artist SZA 's 2022 song "Snooze" serves as the opening theme song for the film. SennaRin performs the insert song "ENDROLL" with Yōhei Kawakami of Alexandros . Rock band Guns N' Roses ' iconic 1988 song "Sweet Child o' Mine" is the film's ending theme.

The first film opened in Japan in June 2021, after previously being delayed three times.

Image via natalie.mu © カラー／EVA製作委員会 ©カラー

The re-release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time for the "Monthly Eva: Evangelion 30th Movie Fest. 2025-2026," which features monthly revival screenings of the franchise 's six films in theaters throughout Japan, opened at #5. The film earned 112,259,700 yen (about US$730,900) from Friday to Sunday.

The film is screening from February 13-19.

The franchise is getting a new anime short titled " Evangelion Hōsō 30 Shūnen Kinen Tokubetsu Kōgyō" (" Evangelion Broadcast 30th Anniversary Special Screening") that will screen at the " Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion " festival, the first festival event for the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise .

The event will take place at the Yokohama Arena from February 21 through 23, and the short will screen one time each day on the arena's 18 meter x 15 meter (about 59 feet x 49 feet) giant LED screen.





Image courtesy of Anime Trending © Norio Sakurai(AKITASHOTEN)/The Dangers in My Heart Committee

The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie , the compilation film of the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga, opened at #6. The film earned 93,132,940 yen (about US$606,400) in its first three days.

The film has some new footage added, and it also depicts the story of Kyōtarō and Anna after the series finale.

Momoka Terasawa voices the character Akira Momoyama, the drummer of PrimaryCOLOR. PrimaryCOLOR is the band of Kyotaro's sister Kana Ichikawa, played by returning cast member Yukari Tamura . The film features the first footage of PrimaryCOLOR in concert.

Hiroaki Akagi is now the chief director, and Da Li Chen directed the anime. Other returning staff members include screenwriter Jukki Hanada , character designer Masato Katsumata , and composer kensuke ushio .

yorushika returned to the franchise to perform the film's theme song "Madder."

Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway Kakueki Teisha Gekijō Iki ( Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express : Local Train to the Theater), the re-edited film for Yōhei Kameyama 's Milky☆Subway: The Galactic Limited Express ( Ginga Tokkyū Milky☆Subway ) anime, fell from #4 to #8 in its second weekend. The film earned 66,798,400 yen (about US$434,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 301,566,600 yen (about US$1.96 million).

The film opened on February 6. It sold 109,500 tickets and earned 151,305,440 yen (about US$988,200) in its first three days.

The film is a re-edited version of the anime's 12 episodes with additional new content.

Momoka Terasawa and Anna Nagase returned for the film as Chiharu and Makina, respectively. The anime's additional cast also reprised their roles in the film. Yōhei Kameyama once again directed, wrote, and produced the sequel, and he also handled the character designs, modeling, animation, editing, and other duties mostly himself. Bit Grooove Promotion is credited as the film's sound company.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, left the top 10 again in its 31st weekend.

The anime film of Keigo Higashino 's The Camphorwood Custodian ( Kusunoki no Bannin ) novel left the top 10 in its third weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC



