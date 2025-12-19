Gintama 'Yoshiwara in Flames' Compilation Film Reveals Super Beaver Theme Song in Trailer

Film opens on February 13

The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday revealed the main visual and trailer video for Shin-Gekijōban Gintama: Yoshiwara Daienjō ( Gintama New Film Version: Yoshiwara in Flames), the new compilation film for the anime based on Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga . The video reveals and previews the film's theme song "Sanzen" (Sparkling) by rock band SUPER BEAVER . The film will also get a novel adaptation that will be released on the film's premiere on February 13.

The film will open on February 13.

The film covers episodes 139-146 of the anime and features newly animated scenes, as well as characters who did not originally appear in the arc.

Naoya Ando ( Paradox Live The Animation ) is directing the film based on a script by Taku Kishimoto ( Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) at BN Pictures . Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) is supervising. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director.

The 2013 Gintama: The Final movie and 2021 Gintama THE VERY FINAL films had 4DX screenings in Japan that started on August 22 and November 14 respectively as part of the franchise 's 20th anniversary celebration.



The first of the new Gintama on Theater 2D compilations, Gintama on Theater 2D: Baragaki-hen (Thorny Arc), opened a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters in November 2023. The second compilation, Gintama on Theater 2D: Ikkoku Keisei-hen , opened its three-week run in June 2024. The third compilation, Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama-hen , had a three-week limited screening in Japan that started in November 2024. Gintama on Theater 2D: Shinsengumi Crisis Arc opened on February 7, while Gintama on Theater 2D: Kabukicho Four Devas Arc opened on February 21.

The compilations are part of the Gintama franchise 's 20th anniversary celebration, with 2023 being the 20th anniversary of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga debuting, and 2026 being the 20th anniversary of the television anime's premiere. The Yorinuki Gintama -san rerun of the television anime also spawned two "on Theater 2D" compilations in 2012 and 2013.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The manga has inspired several television anime series with 367 total episodes, as well as three previous anime films. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

