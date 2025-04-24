Gintama the Final, Gintama The Very Final Anime Films Get 4D Screenings

The official YouTube channel for the anime of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga revealed on Thursday in a trailer that the 2013 Gintama: The Final movie and 2021 Gintama THE VERY FINAL films will get 4DX screenings in Japan in summer and fall, respectively. The screenings are part of the Gintama franchise 's 20th anniversary celebration

Gintama THE VERY FINAL ( Gintama: The Final ), the third and last anime film based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements, opened in Japan in January 2021. Eleven Arts screened the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub in North American theaters in November 2021. Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory released the film digitally in January 2022, and on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in February 2022.

The Gekijōban Gintama Kanketsu-hen: Yorozuya yo Eien Nare (Final Gintama: The Movie : Be Forever Yorozuya) film opened in Japan in July 2013.

The first of the new Gintama on Theater 2D compilations, Gintama on Theater 2D: Baragaki-hen (Thorny Arc), opened a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters in November 2023. The second compilation, Gintama on Theater 2D: Ikkoku Keisei-hen , opened its three-week run on June 21. The third compilation, Gintama on Theater 2D: Kintama-hen , had a three-week limited screening in Japan that started on November 22. Gintama on Theater 2D: Shinsengumi Crisis Arc opened on February 7, while Gintama on Theater 2D: Kabukicho Four Devas Arc opened on February 21.

The compilations are part of the Gintama franchise 's 20th anniversary celebration, with 2023 being the 20th anniversary of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga debuting, and 2026 being the 20th anniversary of the television anime's premiere. The Yorinuki Gintama -san rerun of the television anime also spawned two "on Theater 2D" compilations in 2012 and 2013.

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The manga has inspired several television anime series with 367 total episodes, as well as three previous anime films. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.