Oshi no Ko Series' 1st Puzzle Game Launches on February 25

The staff for Oshi no Ko Match Star ( Oshi no Ko Puzzle Star on Japanese platforms), the first official puzzle game based on Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga, announced on Wednesday the game will launch in Japan on February 25 for iOS and Android.

Image via Oshi no Ko Puzzle Star's X/Twitter account © Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, "OSHI NO KO" Partners ©KADOKAWA/NHN Corp.

The announcement did not clarify if the global version will launch at the same time.

NHN Corporation, a Korean tech company with gaming development and webtoon subsidiaries, is co-developing the game in partnership with Kadokawa . Under the partnership, Kadokawa will provide the IP and manage publishing within Japan, while NHN will handle game development and global publishing outside of Japan.

The franchise's third anime season debuted on January 14 on Tokyo MX , and it airs on a total 36 channels across Japan. The anime streams in Japan on ABEMA at the same time as the Tokyo MX debut. Crunchyroll is streaming the season as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub . HIDIVE is also streaming the season in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended it in November 2024. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2024. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English digitally.

The manga has also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation and a stage play adaptation.

Sources: Oshi no Ko Puzzle Star's X/Twitter account, 4Gamer (ルネ)

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.