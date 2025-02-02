Oshi no Ko Franchise Announces 1st Puzzle Game

Manga ended on November 14 with anime getting 3rd season

An X (formerly Twitter ) account opened on Sunday to announce the first official puzzle game based on Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga. The account will announce more details about the smartphone game later.

© Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari, Shueisha

Shueisha

Akasaka () and Yokoyari ( launched the manga in'smagazine in April 2020.'sservice is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga started its final arc in June 2024, and the manga ended in its 166th chapter on November 14. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 18.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards in 2022. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2022, and was also nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. The anime also streamed simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE streams the anime's English dub .

The anime is getting a third season.

The manga also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film then premiered after the series in theaters on December 20.

A stage play adaptation of the manga's "2.5D Stage Play arc" ran at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from December 26-29.

Source: Oshi no Ko puzzle game's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.