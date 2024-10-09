Oshi no Ko Manga Ends in 4 Chapters

Final chapter scheduled for November 14

The official X/Twitter account for Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end in four chapters. The 166th and final chapter is scheduled for November 14 in this year's 50th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine. The 16th and final compiled book volume will ship in Japan on December 18.

Image via Oshi no Ko manga's X/Twitter account © Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha

The manga is currently on hiatus until October 24, when it will release chapters weekly until the end.

The manga started its final arc on June 27.

Akasaka () and Yokoyari ( launched the manga in'smagazine in April 2020.'sservice is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards in 2022. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2022, and was also nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.

The television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season premiered on July 3 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. The anime also streamed simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE streams the anime's English dub .

The anime is getting a third season.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film and television series adaptation. The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

A stage play adaptation of the manga's "2.5D Stage Play arc" will run at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka from December 26-29.

