Fruits Basket -prelude- Film's 1-Day U.S. Screening Earns US$103,428

Fruits Basket -prelude-

's one-day screening of theanime film on February 16 earned US$103,428. The film screened in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada as part of's monthly Anime Nights event. The film screened in 270 theaters in the U.S.

Crunchyroll previously screened the film in the U.S. and Canada in June 2022, then in the United Kingdom that July.

The film opened in 25 theaters in Japan in February 2022, and sold 20,000 tickets in its first two days to earn 33 million yen (about US$287,000 at the time). The film earned 130 million yen (about US$1.12 million at the time) in its first 18 days in theaters.

Aside from a digest compilation of the series, the film includes the Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story) anime that centers on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyoko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The film also includes new scenes — written specifically for the film by original manga creator Natsuki Takaya — depicting events from after the television anime's story.

The 2019-2021 television anime's main staff at TMS Entertainment and main cast returned for the film. Miyuki Sawashiro voices Kyoko Honda and Yoshimasa Hosoya voices Katsuya Honda. A special edition Blu-ray Disc release of the film became available on the same day it opened in theaters.

Source: The Numbers