Fruits Basket -prelude- Compilation Film Earns 33 Million Yen in 1st 2 Days

The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Mantan Web site revealed on Sunday that the Fruits Basket -prelude- compilation film earned 33 million yen (about US$287,000) on Friday and Saturday, its first two days in theaters. The film opened in 25 theaters on Friday, and has sold 20,000 tickets in its first two days.

The film includes the Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story) anime that centers on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyoko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The film also includes new scenes — written specifically for the film by original manga creator Natsuki Takaya — depicting events from after the television anime's story. Additionally, filmgoers from February 18 to March 4 will receive a 20-page booklet with a 16-page epilogue manga story newly created by Takaya.

The 2019-2021 television anime's main staff at TMS Entertainment and main cast returned for the film. Miyuki Sawashiro voices Kyoko Honda and Yoshimasa Hosoya voices Katsuya Honda. The Blu-ray Disc release of the film became available on the same day it opened in theaters.

Ōhashi Trio performed the film's theme song "Niji to Kaito" (Rainbow and Kite).



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web