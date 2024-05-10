Dungeon People Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Sui Hutami 's Dungeon People ( Dungeon no Naka no Hito ) manga revealed four new cast members and more staff members for the anime on Friday. The new cast members include (Note: character name romanizations are not official):

Naomi Kusumi as Rangado

Image via Comic Natalie © 双見酔/双葉社・製作委員会の中のひと

Nobuo Tobita as the Old Master

Image via Comic Natalie © 双見酔/双葉社・製作委員会の中のひと

Hōchū Ohtsuka as Renfringe

Image via Comic Natalie © 双見酔/双葉社・製作委員会の中のひと

M.A.O as Fūrin

Image via Comic Natalie © 双見酔/双葉社・製作委員会の中のひと

The new staff members include:

Image via Dungeon People anime's Twitter account © 双見酔/双葉社・製作委員会の中のひと

Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures. When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job--to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside.

The anime's cast includes:

Sayaka Senbongi as Clay

as Clay Sayumi Suzushiro as Belle

Sayaka Yamai ( Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to ) is directing the anime at OLM. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold , ēlDLIVE , Weiß Survive R ) is supervising the series' scripts. Hiromi Nakayama ( ODDTAXI , Odd Taxi: In the Woods ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in July.

Hutami launched the manga on the Web Action manga website in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2023, and will publish the fifth volume on June 20. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's third volume in December 2023, and will publish the fourth volume on September 17.

