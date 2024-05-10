News
Dungeon People Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Sui Hutami's Dungeon People (Dungeon no Naka no Hito) manga revealed four new cast members and more staff members for the anime on Friday. The new cast members include (Note: character name romanizations are not official):
The new staff members include:
- Art Director: Kenji Kato
- Color Setting: Nao Satō
- Director of Photography: Atsushi Satō
- Editing: Yoshiki Ushiroda
- Sound Director: Yayoi Tateishi
- Sound Production: Bushiroad Move
- Music: Pieru, LASTorder
- Music Production: U's Music
Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures. When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job--to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside.
The anime's cast includes:
- Sayaka Senbongi as Clay
- Sayumi Suzushiro as Belle
Sayaka Yamai (Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to) is directing the anime at OLM. Toshimitsu Takeuchi (Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold, ēlDLIVE, Weiß Survive R) is supervising the series' scripts. Hiromi Nakayama (ODDTAXI, Odd Taxi: In the Woods) is designing the characters.
The anime will premiere in July.
Hutami launched the manga on the Web Action manga website in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2023, and will publish the fifth volume on June 20. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's third volume in December 2023, and will publish the fourth volume on September 17.
Sources: Dungeon People anime's website, Comic Natalie