News
Dungeon People Manga About Managing a Fantasy Dungeon Gets TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Seven Seas Entertainment publishes Sui Hutami's manga in English
Futabasha's Web Action manga website posted a photo of Sui Hutami's fourth Dungeon People (Dungeon no Naka no Hito) manga volume on Wednesday. The volume's wraparound jacket band reports that the manga is inspiring a television anime.
Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures. When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job--to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside.
Hutami launched the manga on the Web Action manga website in 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's second volume in December 2022, and will publish the third volume on December 26.
Source: Web Action Twitter account