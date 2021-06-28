Fruits Basket Anime Finale Reveals New Anime About Tohru's Parents, Stage Play in 2022

Final episode of new anime aired on Tuesday

The official website for the new anime of Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga announced on Tuesday that the series is getting a new anime in 2022 titled Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story). The anime will center on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyо̄ko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The website did not list the format or length of the anime. In addition, the manga is inspiring a stage play in 2022.

The staff streamed a 6-minute video to commemorate the 13th and final episode of the Fruits Basket the Final anime season, which aired on Tuesday. The video features signed messages from the cast as well as from original manga creator Takaya.

Funimation streamed the first episode of Fruits Basket the Final with an English dub on Friday, March 19, two weeks before its April 5 television premiere in Japan. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime premiered in Japan in April 2020, and continued on into the summer season for a total of 25 episodes. Funimation streamed an English dub of the show, after halting its English simuldub production in March 2020 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Crunchyroll also streamed the series as it aired.

The two 2019 and 2020 anime series adapt Takaya's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime covers the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia!! , FLCL Progressive ) returned to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) was again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) was back to design the characters. Takaya herself served as executive supervisor.

