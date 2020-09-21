Fruits Basket Anime Gets 'Final' Season in 2021

2nd season concluded on Tuesday

The 25th and final episode of the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime announced on Tuesday that a new season titled Fruits Basket the Final will premiere in 2021. The season will air on TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , and TV Osaka .

The Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime premiered in Japan on April 6, and continued on into the summer season.

Funimation is streaming the English dub of the show, after halting its English simuldub production in March due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The two 2019 and 2020 anime series adapt Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia! , FLCL Progressive ) returned to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) was again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) was back to design the characters. Takaya herself served as executive supervisor.

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan in April 2019 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired.