Funimation Streams Fruits Basket The Final Season's Episode 1 on March 19

Dubbed episode premieres 2 weeks before season's April 5 TV premiere in Japan

Funimation revealed on Sunday that it will stream the first episode of the Fruits Basket the Final anime season with an English dub on Friday, March 19, two weeks before its April 5 television premiere in Japan. Eric Vale , Jerry Jewell , Ian Sinclair , Colleen Clinkenbeard , and Brina Palencia , the dub voices for the main characters in the anime, will have messages for viewers during the stream.

Viewers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom can view the stream through Funimation , and it will also be viewable for users in Australia and New Zealand via AnimeLab .

An event on Saturday in Japan also held an advance screening of a "special edition" of the first episode.

The anime will premiere on April 5. Funimation will stream the show with an English dub . Japanese-Chinese boyband WARPs UP will perform the opening theme song "Pleasure," and the seven-member dance vocal group GENIC will perform the ending theme song "Haru Urarara" (Beautiful Spring).

The Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime premiered in Japan in April 2020, and continued on into the summer season for a total of 25 episodes. Funimation streamed an English dub of the show, after halting its English simuldub production in March 2020 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Crunchyroll also streamed the series as it aired.

The two 2019 and 2020 anime series adapt Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia!! , FLCL Progressive ) returned to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) was again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) was back to design the characters. Takaya herself served as executive supervisor.