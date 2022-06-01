Crunchyroll Screens Fruits Basket -prelude- Film in N. America, U.K. This Summer

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has acquired the rights to the Fruits Basket -prelude- anime film for the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and will screen the film in theaters this summer.

The film will screen in select theaters the United States and Canada on June 25, 28, and 29 in both subtitled and English-dubbed versions, and in the United Kingdom on July 20 with the English dub only. Tickets go on sale for the United States and Canada this Friday, and for the United Kingdom on June 24.

Crunchyroll is streaming both an English-subtitled and English-dubbed trailer for the film.

Japanese audio, English subtitles:



English dub :



The film's returning English dub cast members include Lydia Mackay as Kyoko Honda, J. Michael Tatum as Katsuya Honda, Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda, and Jerry Jewell as Kyo Soma.

The film opened in 25 theaters in Japan on February 18, and sold 20,000 tickets in its first two days to earn 33 million yen (about US$287,000). The film topped the mini-theater rankings for the weekend of February 19-20. The film earned 130 million yen (about US$1.12 million) in its first 18 days in theaters.

Aside from a digest compilation of the series, the film includes the Kyо̄ko to Katsuya no Monogatari (Kyо̄ko and Katsuya's Story) anime that centers on the backstory of Tohru's parents Kyoko and Katsuya, which the 2019-2021 series did not adapt. The film also includes new scenes — written specifically for the film by original manga creator Takaya — depicting events from after the television anime's story. Additionally, filmgoers from February 18 to March 4 received a 20-page booklet with a 16-page epilogue manga story newly created by Takaya.

The 2019-2021 television anime's main staff at TMS Entertainment and main cast returned for the film. Miyuki Sawashiro voices Kyoko Honda and Yoshimasa Hosoya voices Katsuya Honda. A special edition Blu-ray Disc release of the film became available on the same day it opened in theaters.

Ōhashi Trio performed the film's theme song "Niji to Kaito" (Rainbow and Kite).

Source: Press release