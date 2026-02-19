'In So Deep, It's Love Already' Manga Ends in 10th Volume

Manga about idol fangirl, mysterious transfer student launched in 2022

© Reida Soragaki, Kodansha

Numa Sugite Mohaya Koi

The ninth compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on February 13 that the series will end in its 10th volume, which will ship in July.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service added the manga as a simulpub in 2024, and describes the story:

Because of a heartbreak in her past, Kirino decided to live more for her idol than for actual boys, but one day, transfer student Kametani-kun comes, who has a somewhat similar vibe to her idol! When Kametani-kun glares at the girls saying, “Don't even think about talking to me!” on the very first day of transferring to the school, Kirino gets intrigued by him and learns his secret and…?!

Soragaki debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2022. Tokyopop also licensed the manga under its LoveLove imprint, and published the first volume in English on February 3. Tokyopop will publish the manga's second volume on May 5.