Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lilly TV Anime's 1st 2 Episodes Get 2-Week Limited Screening in Japanese Theaters in March

Mahō no Shimai Lulutto Lilly

announced on Friday that), the new magical girl television anime that it is presenting with, will screen its first two episodes in 10 AEON Cinema theaters in Japan for two weeks, from March 20 through April 2. The screening will also include the first episode of

Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly will debut on television in April. Bandai Namco Filmworks will also host two premiere screenings on March 15 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo.

The anime will star:

Takako Ohta and Yū Mizushima , who voiced Yū Morisawa / Creamy Mami and Toshio Ohtomo respectively in the Magical Angel Creamy Mami anime franchise, will also appear in the anime as guest cast.

Shintarō Dōge ( Arknights: Perish in Frost assistant director, Pet episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and is credited for the original character designs. Yūko Kakihara ( Blue Box , 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Namiko Tori ( Pokémon: Paldean Winds sub-character designer), Hirono Nishiki ( My Dress-Up Darling episode key animator), and Asami Sodeyama ( Witchy Precure! -MIRAI DAYS- ) are designing the characters.

K-pop girl group ILLIT performs the opening hteme song "Bubee."

The anime's story centers on sisters Fū and Rui, who used to be close, but have been a bit distant from each other recently. One day, Fū encounters a mysterious spaceship and gains magical powers. At that same time, Rui also gains magical powers, and both transform into the adults they dream to be. The sisters' powers come with two conditions: their magic powers can only be used in one year, and no one must know about it. Unaware of each other's secrets, Fū and Rui become active as idols.

Pierrot announced the new magical girl anime project in June 2024. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot, including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).

