My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The website for the television anime of Otsuji 's My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked ( Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishi ) manga (the Japanese manga and anime write the English title as: My mother-in-law and sister-in-law who don't bully me. ) revealed three more cast members on Friday.

The anime stars (from left to right in above image):

Yū Serizawa as Marika Kōnokura

as Marika Kōnokura Hina Suzuki as Miya Nakamura

as Miya Nakamura Kujira as Teru Kōnokura

as Teru Kōnokura Yuka Nukui as Arisa Kōnokura

The series will debut this year.

Keisuke Inoue ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Ao-chan Can't Study! , Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ) is directing the anime at NEWON . Nanami Hoshino ( Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! , Mission: Yozakura Family episode scripts) is in charge of series scripts, and Mutsumi Sasaki ( Chaos;HEAd , Laid-Back Camp , Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) is designing the characters.

Seven Seas publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Fairy tale tropes are turned on their heads in this award-winning and comedic reimagining of the classic Cinderella story! Miya is the illegitimate child of a prominent family. When her mother dies and her father's estate agrees to take her in, she's convinced she knows what awaits her in her new home: a life of servitude and misery at the hands of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Yet when she finally meets the women she expects to treat her like dirt, they actually end up being...sweet?! A hilarious and heartfelt comedy that's sure to put a smile on your face!

The manga launched on Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine in November 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 25. Seven Seas published the seventh volume in English on December 30.

