Seven Seas Licenses The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath, My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked Manga

Seven Seas announced on Wednesday that it has licensed The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan , My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked , and Shibanban: Super Cute Doggie manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Akira Shikimi and Akiko Kawano's The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan ( Ryūо̄ Heika no Gekirin-sama ~Hon Suki Nezumi Hime desu ga, Naze ka Ryūо̄ no Saiai ni Narimashita~ ) manga in May 2023.

The company describes the story:

In a fantasy world inspired by ancient China, thirteen clans rule the land, and the Rat Clan is the weakest. Rueiin, the princess of the Rat Clan, is summoned to the land of the dominating Dragon Clan along with the princesses of the other tribes. The Dragon King seeks a bride, and they are all candidates! Instead of vying for the Dragon King's favor, though, Rueiin takes the chance to lose herself in the palace's enormous library—a place she can read to her heart's content, since she's driven by an insatiable curiosity. It's there that she's “found” by the Dragon King himself, who immediately kisses her and claims she's the one for him?! A fantastical love story begins!

Shikimi and Kawano launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Online web magazine in May 2021. The second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 30.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Otsuji's My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked ( Ibitte Konai Gibo to Gishi ) manga in May 2023.

The company describes the story:

Miya is the illegitimate child of a prominent family. When her mother dies and her father's estate agrees to take her in, she's convinced she knows what awaits her in her new home: a life of servitude and misery at the hands of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Yet when she finally meets the women she expects to treat her like dirt, they actually end up being...sweet?! A hilarious and heartfelt comedy that's sure to put a smile on your face!

Otsuji launched the manga on Ichijinsha and pixiv 's Comic Pool website in November 2020. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 19.



Seven Seas will release the single full-color volume of Yasuteru Ogoshi's Shibanban: Super Cute Doggie in May 2023.

The company describes the story:

Meet Aka, Kuro, Cha, Shiro, the Roly-Poly Pups, and the rest of this colorful cast of adorable Shiba Inu dogs! Whether they're venturing out into stormy weather in a raincoat, lazing at the beach, napping in a cozy dog bed, or eagerly eyeing dinner someone left out on the table, their fun (and sometimes mischievous) antics are sure to delight.

The book features the character Shibanban and friends, who appear in LINE stickers and stationery.



Source: Press releases