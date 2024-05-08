Gakuen Idolm@ster Game Reveals May 16 Launch, Opening Animation

Game slated for iOS, Android devices

The staff for the Gakuen Idolm@ster (Academy Idolm@ster) game app revealed its May 16 release date as well as its opening animation sequence on Wednesday.

In the game, the player is a producer that hone and produce idol talents from the Hatsuboshi Gakuen idol training school. The game has nine idols that players can produce:

Image via Gakuen Idolmaster game's X/Twitter account © THE IDOLM@STER & Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The game's cast includes (from left to right):

Miya Minato as Sumika Shiun

as Sumika Shiun Ito Mao as China Kuramoto

Reina Kawamura as Hiro Shinosawa

as Hiro Shinosawa Nao Ojika as Temari Tsukimura

as Temari Tsukimura Aoi Nagatsuki as Saki Hanami

Hikaru Iida as Kotone Fujita

as Kotone Fujita Yuri Usui as Rinami Himesaki

as Rinami Himesaki Kana Hanaiwa as Lilja Katsuragi

as Lilja Katsuragi Tsumugi Nanase as Mao Arimura

Additional cast members include:

Akio Ōtsuka as Kunio Jūō, the school headmaster

as Kunio Jūō, the school headmaster Aoi Koga as Asari Neo, a teacher from the Producer Department

as Asari Neo, a teacher from the Producer Department Ayane Matsuda as Ume Hanami

as Ume Hanami Non Harusaki as Misuzu Hataya

as Misuzu Hataya Mashiro Hitaka as Sena Juo

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. is producing the game for iOS and Android devices.

The game's staff members include:

The latest anime in the franchise is the television anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game. The first 12-episode season screened in theaters as three films. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16. The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film ran from January 5 through January 25. The season will then air as a TV series in April. The second season will air in autumn after screening as three films in theaters in Japan. The first film will run from July 5 to July 25, the second film from August 23 to September 12, and the third film from September 20 to October 10.

Sources: Idolmaster's YouTube channel, Gakuen Idolmaster's Twitter account via Otakomu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.