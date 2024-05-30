Monster Hunter Wilds Game's 1st Trailer Reveals Gameplay Footage

CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds , the newest game in its long-running Monster Hunter action game series, during the PlayStation State of Play stream on Thursday. The video shows gameplay footage for the first time.

English Trailer:

Japanese Trailer:

The game is slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter franchise , launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the Monster Hunter series, for iOS and Android devicesin on September 2023.

The Monster Hunter series recently celebrated 100 million sales across the franchise .