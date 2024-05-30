×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Marvelous' 'Project Magia' Game is Now Titled Farmagia, Planned for 2024 Release

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kōhei Amasaki, Ayane Sakura, Inori Minase, Atsumi Tanezaki voice game's main characters

Marvelous revealed during its game showcase stream on Friday that its previously announced "Project Magia" game is now officially titled Farmagia. Marvelous also revealed the game's opening video, as well as its cast, theme song, and 2024 release date.

(0:20 to 1:45 in video below for opening video, 4:18 to 7:36 for game information)

As previously announced, Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Edens Zero) is designing the game's characters.

Kōhei Amasaki voices protagonist Ten. Ayane Sakura voices Ten's childhood friend Arche, while Inori Minase voices another of Ten's childhood friends Chica. Atsumi Tanezaki voices the game's mascot Lookie-Loo. Sakura and Minase perform the game's theme song "dis-dystopia."

Sources: Press release, Marvelous' game showcase

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives