News
Marvelous Unveils Project Magia Game With Designs by Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game's theme is "A New Frontier"
Marvelous revealed a new game titled Project Magia during its game showcase on Friday. Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Edens Zero) is designing the game's characters. Marvelous did not reveal a release date for the game.
(9:43 to 12:06 in video below)
Marvelous' American subsidiary publisher XSEED Games describes the game:
Managing Producer Takehiro Ishida revealed the first details of this upcoming project, built around the theme of “A New Frontier”. The development team has partnered with legendary illustrator and writer Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail) to design the game's characters, sharing a look at a few of the early designs. More details will be revealed at a later date as the development team works to brave this new frontier for Marvelous!
Sources: Press release, Marvelous' game showcase