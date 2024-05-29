Seven Seas Licenses 100 Girlfriends Light Novel, A Suitable Fetish, Home Sweet Home, 2 More Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Rikito Nakamura , Hamubane, and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You : Secret Love Story light novel, Shin Kawamaru 's A Suitable Fetish , Minami Mizuno 's Home Sweet Home , Taboengine's The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child , and KADIRO 's My Boyfriend is a Dog manga through October to January. All will be available in print and ebook editions, with The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You : Secret Love Story ebook edition offered earlier than print. Seven Seas also announced a deluxe hardcover edition for danmei/ boys-love novel series Heaven Official's Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu in October.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You : Secret Love Story

Rikito Nakamura

Yukiko Nozawa

The hit manga The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You gets its first-ever spin-off novel! Rentaro loses his memory, Nano gets possessed by an alien, everybody gets isekai'd into Shizuka's favorite book, the cast pilot a giant robot—what on earth is going on?! Includes brand-new illustrations from series artist Yukiko Nozawa !

Title:Creator(s):, Hamubane,Release date: November 2024 (imprint)Summary:

Shueisha shipped the first volume of Hamubane's spinoff novel on July 19 under the Jump Books label.

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the ongoing manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019. The series inspired an anime, which is getting a second season.

A Suitable Fetish

Shin Kawamaru

Sakuramori Miu is, by all appearances, a prim and proper young lady with a respectable job in planning and development. There's no way she could be anything but vanilla and innocent! But when she's off the clock and behind closed doors, Miu's got a taste for more sensual pleasures and fetishes. To her surprise, her sales manager, Takeda Shiro, is also hiding his own secret fantasies behind his buttoned-up reputation. When the two match their desires, they'll make for one steamy office romance!

Title:Creator(s):Release date: October 2024 (volume 1, Steamship imprint)Summary:

Kawamaru launched the series in the deluxe June issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi in April 2020. Shogakukan shipped the ninth compiled book volume on February 26.

Home Sweet Home

Minami Mizuno

Tired of having to change schools because of her dad's job, Moemi, a first-year high school student, is allowed to stay behind at her parents' home on the condition that she lives with the daughter of her dad's boss. This girl, however, ends up being...a boy! And not just any boy, but one of the most handsome and popular boys at school! Moemi's formerly humdrum life becomes anything but as she traverses the excitement of living with a hot upperclassman!

Title:Creator(s):Release date: January 2025Summary:

Mizuno launched the comic in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in December 2021. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume in December 2022.

The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child

Olivia was a lone monster subjugator who refused to take on an apprentice until she rescued a young Beastkin named Noah. Now, they look out for one another in an often brutal world. Despite the dangers they face, the two at times find beauty in their shared journey. As Olivia teaches Noah the art of battle, he teaches her how to enjoy life's quieter moments. But can a boy with such a tender heart live up to his apprenticeship when faced with terrifying foes?

Title:Creator(s): TaboengineRelease date: October 2024Summary:

Taboengine debuted the series in Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch magazine in June 2022. Shinchosha shipped the fourth compiled volume on March 8.

My Boyfriend is a Dog

KADIRO

Kentarou is a gruff and stoic dogman who can't help but wag his tail whenever he sees his boyfriend, Inukai. Despite his stern exterior, he's an affectionate and doting boyfriend. Along with coworker Nekomiya and his feline boyfriend Shimada, Kentarou and Inukai enjoy days filled with sappy partners and heaps of affection!

Title:Creator(s):Release date: October 2024 (volume 1, BL imprint)Summary:

Futabasha shipped the second compiled book volume on September 29.

