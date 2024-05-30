News
Persona 3 Reload Game's Trailer Previews 2nd Expansion Pass DLC
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Atlus unveiled a new trailer for the "Velvet Costume & BGM Set" downlaodable content for the Persona 3 Reload game on Friday. The DLC is the second part of the game's Expansion Pass collection of DLC, and also released on Friday.
The first release for the Expansion pass wasd the "Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set" and the "Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set," which includes additional tracks from both games for players to enjoy in dungeons. Atlus released the sets on March 12.
"Episode Aigis -The Answer-" is the third part, and includes content originally released in Persona 3 FES as a post-game epilogue, where players take control of Aigis. Atlus will release the post-game DLC in September.
Persona 3 Reload launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam on February 2. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch.
The new game features a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game features "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over.
Persona 3's first release was for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Persona 3 FES, an add-on disc, released in 2007. Persona 3 Portable released for the PlayStation Portable in 2009.
The game inspired a four-part anime film series that opened in 2013-2016.
Sources: Sega Asia YouTube channel, Atlus' Japanese YouTube channel