Persona 3 Reload Game's Trailer Previews 2nd Expansion Pass DLC

Atlus unveiled a new trailer for the "Velvet Costume & BGM Set" downlaodable content for the Persona 3 Reload game on Friday. The DLC is the second part of the game's Expansion Pass collection of DLC, and also released on Friday.

English Trailer:

Japanese Trailer:

The first release for the Expansion pass wasd the "Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set" and the "Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set," which includes additional tracks from both games for players to enjoy in dungeons. Atlus released the sets on March 12.

"Episode Aigis -The Answer-" is the third part, and includes content originally released in Persona 3 FES as a post-game epilogue, where players take control of Aigis. Atlus will release the post-game DLC in September.

Persona 3 Reload launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam on February 2. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The new game features a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game features "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over .

Persona 3's first release was for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Persona 3 FES , an add-on disc, released in 2007. Persona 3 Portable released for the PlayStation Portable in 2009.

The game inspired a four-part anime film series that opened in 2013-2016.