Persona 3 Reload Game Gets Expansion Pass DLC

DLC features 3 releases, including Episode Aigis -The Answer-

Atlus announced on Wednesday the Persona 3 Reload game will receive an Expansion Pass for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 11 PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Steam, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 with the first new content being released this month. The pass includes three content releases including a major post-ending DLC featuring Episode Aigis -The Answer- .

The first release includes the Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set and the Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set , which includes additional tracks from both games for players to enjoy in dungeons. Atlus will release the sets on March 12.

The Velvet Costume & BGM Set will include Velvet Room costumes and music tracks. The set will come out in May.

Episode Aigis -The Answer- includes content originally released in Persona 3 FES as a post-game epilogue, where players take control of Aigis. Atlus will release the post-game DLC in September.

Persona 3 Reload launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam on February 2. The game was also available for Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The new game features a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game features "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over .

Persona 3's first release was for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Persona 3 FES , an add-on disc, released in 2007. Persona 3 Portable released for the PlayStation Portable in 2009.

The game inspired a four-part anime film series that opened in 2013-2016.