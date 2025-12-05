News
Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026
posted on by Alex Mateo
Akira Ozaki's Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen (Sorry About My Younger Brothers) manga is getting a television anime in 2026. The staff unveiled on Saturday a teaser promotional video, visual, and main cast and staff.
Ozaki shared a commemorative illustration:
The anime stars:
Hitoshi Nanba (Golden Kamuy) is directing the anime at Lay-duce. Megumi Shimizu (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) is handling series composition. Shiori Hiraiwa (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!) and Yōko Fukushima (#COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT) are designing the characters. Gin (Busted Rose, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro) is composing the music.
Additional staff:
- Art Design: Chie Okubo
- Prop Design: Takashi Akaishizawa
- Color Design: Tomoko Yamazaki
- Director of Photography: Naoki Ishikawa
- Editing: Gō Sadamatsu
- Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama
- Sound Production: INSPION Edge
Ozaki debuted the manga in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on July 25.
Source: Press release