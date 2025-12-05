Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

Alchemy may not turn lead into gold, but in Hool!gans it turns a lot of people into dust. ― Well, that sure was a lot of things exploding. Sometimes it even had a reason. But “reason” and “plot” take a second place here to “all hell breaking loose.” Lee Heartrib is an orphan. Saved on the street by the alchemist head of the Antilia Family mafia, Lee is irresponsible, lazy and dedicated to the goal of...