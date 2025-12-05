News
Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

posted on by Alex Mateo
Hitoshi Nanba directs anime of Akira Ozaki's manga at Lay-duce

Akira Ozaki's Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen (Sorry About My Younger Brothers) manga is getting a television anime in 2026. The staff unveiled on Saturday a teaser promotional video, visual, and main cast and staff.

Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen visual
Image courtesy of Flag Pictures
© オザキアキラ／集英社・「うちの弟どもがすみません」製作委員会

Ozaki shared a commemorative illustration:

Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen commemorative image
Image courtesy of Flag Pictures
© オザキアキラ／集英社

The anime stars:

Naomi Ōzora as Ito Narita

Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Ito
Image courtesy of Flag Pictures
© オザキアキラ／集英社・「うちの弟どもがすみません」製作委員会
Toshiki Masuda as Gen Narita

Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Gen
Image courtesy of Flag Pictures
© オザキアキラ／集英社・「うちの弟どもがすみません」製作委員会

Hitoshi Nanba (Golden Kamuy) is directing the anime at Lay-duce. Megumi Shimizu (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) is handling series composition. Shiori Hiraiwa (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!) and Yōko Fukushima (#COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT) are designing the characters. Gin (Busted Rose, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro) is composing the music.

Additional staff:

Ozaki debuted the manga in Shueisha's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on July 25.

Source: Press release

