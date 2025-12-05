Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad Manga Gets Live-Action Film on June 5

Flag Pictures announced on Saturday that Yuu Saiki 's Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad ( Yamaguchi-kun wa Warukunai ) manga is getting a live-action film adaptation that will debut on June 5, 2026. The film will star Naniwa Danshi member Kyohei Takahashi (live-action Strobe Edge series).

Kentarō Moriya is directing the film. ASMIK Ace is distributing.

Shy Satsuki Shinohara's plan for a big high school debut are almost ruined by a pervert on the train, but she's saved by none other than the "gangster" student in her class, Yamaguchi-kun. He's already got a bad rap with the other students, and though Satsuki tries to approach him, he seems to always weasel out of her grasp. But she's not one to let a challenge daunt her, and she's out to prove that Yamaguchi-kun is so much more than he's cracked up to be.

Saiki launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2019. The manga went on hiatus in June 2022 due to the author giving birth, but returned in July 2023. The manga then shifted to publishing a new chapter every other month for some of 2023 and into 2024.

Kodansha published the manga's 11th volume on June 13, and will publish the 12th volume on December 12. The manga has more than 2.1 million copies in circulation in Japan. Kodansha USA Publishing published the 11th volume on October 21.



