Interest
LEGO Unveils Great Deku Tree Set from Legend of Zelda Series

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Saving Hyrule one brick at a time

LEGOs are great toys that allow those with spatial awareness and creativity to build to their hearts content. They also have premade buildable sets for those who enjoy following instructions, The company is currently known for the collaboration sets it produces. From Star Wars to Harry Potter, some of the biggest franchises have had LEGO sets created for them. One of the more fascinating collaborations with LEGO is with video game maker Nintendo. With numerous sets based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise, there are some choice LEGO sets to choose from. The official X (formerly Twitter) accounts for LEGO and Nintendo of America announced a new set on Tuesday for the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda franchise, scheudled to ship on September 1.

77092_back_01_01
Image via LEGO's website
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.

According to LEGO's website, the set costs US$299.99, is for ages 18 and up, and has 2,500 pieces. Lego is currently taking pre-orders.

Nintendo noted this would be a "2-in-1" set that will include two variations of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda franchise, one from the Nintendo 64 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and the other from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch. The set will also feature Link's home in Kokiri Village, an assortment of monsters from the series, and LEGO minifigures for Link and Princess Zelda.

77092_back_04_01
Image via LEGO's website
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.
77092_box1_v39
Image via www.lego.com
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.
77092_box5_v39
Image via www.lego.com
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.
77092_back_01_01
Image via www.lego.com
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.
drive-download-20240405t074525z-001
Image via www.lego.com
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.
77092_back_06_01
Image via www.lego.com
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.
77092_back_05_01
Image via www.lego.com
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.
77092_left_01_01
Image via www.lego.com
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.
77092_back_07_01
Image via www.lego.com
©2024 The LEGO Group. © Nintendo.

This looks like a fun set for fans of LEGO and The Legend of Zelda, considering there aren't many official buildable dioramas for the franchise

Sources: LEGO's website and X/Twitter account, Nintendo of America's X/Twitter account via Siliconera

