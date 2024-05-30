Love at 14 Spinoff Manga Ends in June

Image via Amazon Japan © Fūka Mizutani, Hakusensha

The official Twitter account for Hakusensha 's Rakuen ( Le Paradis ) magazine announced last Saturday that Fūka Mizutani 's Love at Fourteen ( 14-sai no Koi ) spinoff manga Harmony will end in the magazine's 45th issue on June 28.

The second and final compiled book volume will ship on July 31.

The spinoff follows the story of the teacher Ms. Hinohara and Nagai, whose relationship undergoes a change as Nagai comes into maturity.

The author launched the Harmony manga in Rakuen ( Le Paradis ) in February 2022. Hakusensha shipped the first volume in July 2023.

Mizutani debuted the Reliance spinoff manga in Rakuen ( Le Paradis ) in November 2021. The series focuses on the story of Aoi and Haijima.

Mizutani launched the Love at Fourteen manga in Rakuen in 2010, and ended it in October 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's 12th and final volume in December 2021. Yen Press releasing the story in English and published the final volume in December 2022.



Sources: Rakuen ( Le Paradis ') Twitter account, Hakusensha





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.