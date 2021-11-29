Fūka Mizutani Launches Spinoff for Love at Fourteen Manga

Reliance manga focuses on Aoi, Haijima's relationship

Fūka Mizutani launched the manga Reliance on the web supplement for Hakusensha 's Rakuen ( Le Paradis ) magazine last Friday. The manga is a spinoff of Mizutani's Love at Fourteen ( 14-sai no Koi ) manga, and focuses on the story of Aoi and Haijima.

Yen Press is releasing the Love at Fourteen manga in English, and describes the story:

The second year of junior high is when most students are in the throes of puberty and feeling the pangs of first love. It's no different for Kanata Tanaka and Kazuki Yoshikawa, a boy and a girl who have been friends since elementary school. But even though Kanata and Kazuki are at the same point in life as their classmates, an air of adulthood sets the two apart. Kanata is taller and more attractive than the other girls, but the boys stay away because she seems too mature for them. Kazuki too stands out from the other boys, but the girls are wary of him because he seems like a player. And so, Kanata and Kazuki are thrown together in a tale of two very adult students falling in love like the teenagers they are.

Mizutani launched the manga in Rakuen in 2010, and ended it on October 29. Hakusensha will publish the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume on December 24. Yen Press published the 10th volume on June 29.

