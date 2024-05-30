Saori Muronaga to Launch New Supernatural Manga

Gu~tara Nekomata to Osekkai Danshi debuts on June 26

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Daioh magazine announced on Monday that Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka manga creator Saori Muronaga will launch a new series titled Gu~tara Nekomata to Osekkai Danshi (Lazy Cat Demon and the Busybody Guy) on KadoComi and Nico Nico Manga on June 26. The artist shared a commemorative image on Twitter :

Image via Saori Muronaga's Twitter account

The story follows the serious and reliable Take, who is entrusted with his grandmother's pet cat upon her death. Instead of a cat, however, he discovers a Cat Demon.

Muronaga ended the Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka ( Sukeban Deka who leapt through time ) manga in June 2023. Muronaga launched the manga, based on Shinji Wada 's Sukeban Deka manga, in Monthly Princess in January 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's first and second compiled book volumes in April 2022, and the third volume on March 16.

The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film.



Source: Dengeki Daioh July issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.