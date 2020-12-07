News
Sukeban Deka Gets 2 New Manga in January, February
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The January 2021 issue of Akita Shoten's Monthly Princess magazine revealed last Friday that Saori Muranaga will launch a new manga based on Shinji Wada's Sukeban Deka manga titled Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka (The Sukeban Deka Who Leapt Through Time) in the magazine's next issue on January 6. In addition, the next issue will also feature a "pre-serialization" preview of another new manga based on Sukeban Deka titled Re: Sukeban Deka by Ashibi Fukui. That manga will launch in the March 2021 issue in February.
Wada's iconic Sukeban Deka manga centers on Saki Asamiya, a high school delinquent who strikes a deal with the police to investigate her former high school and bust illegal gang activities, in exchange for her mother's pardon. Armed with her metal yo-yo, she fights the Mizuchi sisters, who de facto control the school.
The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film.
Sources: Princess January 2021 issue, Comic Natalie