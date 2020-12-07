Sukeban Deka Gets 2 New Manga in January, February

The January 2021 issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed last Friday that Saori Muranaga will launch a new manga based on Shinji Wada 's Sukeban Deka manga titled Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka (The Sukeban Deka Who Leapt Through Time) in the magazine's next issue on January 6. In addition, the next issue will also feature a "pre-serialization" preview of another new manga based on Sukeban Deka titled Re: Sukeban Deka by Ashibi Fukui. That manga will launch in the March 2021 issue in February.

Wada's iconic Sukeban Deka manga centers on Saki Asamiya, a high school delinquent who strikes a deal with the police to investigate her former high school and bust illegal gang activities, in exchange for her mother's pardon. Armed with her metal yo-yo, she fights the Mizuchi sisters, who de facto control the school.

The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film.

Sources: Princess January 2021 issue, Comic Natalie