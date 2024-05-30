Writer Konoha Sakuya, Manga Artist Kōichirō Hoshino to Launch New Manga on June 6

Manga's story centers on middle-aged freight company employee doing "Invincible Swordsman" as side job

This year's 27th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that writer Konoha Sakuya and manga author Kōichirō Hoshino will launch a new manga titled Unsō-ya no Ossan ga Naze ka Fukugyō de Zettai Muteki Kenshi o Tsutomeru Koto ni ~Saenai Jinsei o Okutteta Ore ga Maō Tōbatsu no Kirifuda ni?~ (For Some Reason, a Middle-Aged Man from a Freight Company Ends Up Working as an Invincible Swordsman as a Side Job ~I Was Living a Boring Life, But Now I'm the Trump Card to Defeat the Demon King?~). The new manga will launch in the ninth issue of Weekly Shōnen Champion 's digital supplement magazine Champion Buzz on June 6.

Image via Champion Buzz magazine's website © Akita Shoten

The manga centers on Jack, a middle-aged freight company employee, who suddenly becomes the key to defeating the demon king, when he is told that he is blessed with the strength of a legendary swordsman. He then decides to become an invincible swordsman as a side job.

Hoshino's Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine S manga recently ended with its fifth compiled book volume last August. The manga is based on Akatsuki and Kadokawa 's Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine smartphone game, with an all-new story.

Seven Seas published Hoshino's two-volume manga adaptation of Keishi Ayasato 's Mythical Beast Investigator . ( Genjū Chōsain ) novel series.

Source: Weekly Shōnen Champion issue 27





