Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine S Manga Listed as Ending in 5th Volume

Manga with all-new story about rookie high school baseball player launched in August 2021

© Kōichirō Hoshino, Akatsuki, Akita Shoten

Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine S

Amazon's listing of the fifth volume of'smanga lists that the manga will end in that volume. The volume will ship on August 8.

Hoshino launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in August 2021.

The manga is based on Akatsuki and Kadokawa 's Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine smartphone game and is an all-new story centering on a rookie high school baseball player named Asu Suzumura.

Seven Seas published Hoshino's two-volume manga adaptation of Keishi Ayasato 's Mythical Beast Investigator ( Genjū Chōsain ) novel series.

In the original Hachigatsu no Cinderella Nine game, the player takes the role of an unnamed former little senior league baseball ace who lost their baseball career after suffering an unspecified injury. The character moves to their grandmother's hometown and enrolls in the local high school, resolved never to enter the world of baseball again. When the character meets Tsubasa Arihara, they are persuaded to be the manager of the school's baseball team, and to take the team to the high school nationals at Koshien.

In the game, players gather team members (there are over 50 characters in the game) and experience the team members' stories. Players also train the members to improve their skills, and take members to games to compete. Players then have to decide on the batting order.

The game launched on iOS and Android devices in June 2017. The game is free to play with in-game items available for purchase.

The game inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and released it on Blu-ray Disc.

The franchise also has an original live-action series titled Hachigatsu wa Yoru no Batting Center de. (August is for Nights at the Batting Center) that premiered in July 2021.

