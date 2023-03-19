12-episode anime to play in theaters in 3 parts, starting on October 27

" The IDO[email protected] Shiny Colors 5th Live If I_wings." concert announced on Sunday that Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in spring of 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime will screen in theaters starting in October 27. The anime will play in three parts in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.



Mankyū ( [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The [email protected] Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Source: Oricon News