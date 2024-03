The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors Anime Gets 2nd Season

New season premieres on TV in fall after screening as 3 films in theaters starting on July 5

" THE IDOLM@STER SHINY COLORS 6th LIVE TOUR Come and Unite! Brilliant Bloom" concert announced on Sunday that The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors anime will get a second season. The new 12-episode season will premiere on television in fall, after screening in cinemas starting on July 5.



Before the television premiere of the second season in fall, it will screen in theaters in Japan as three films. The first film will run from July 5 to July 25, the second film from August 23 to September 12, and the third film from September 20 to October 10.



The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors

The first seasoon ofanime will premiere on April 5. The first season also screened as three films in theaters in Japan. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16, and earned 40,284,350 yen (about US$268,100) in its opening weekend.

The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film ran from January 5 through January 25. The films played in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ( Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) directs the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) supervises and writes the series scripts. "Tsubasa Gravity" is the anime's opening theme song.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Song for Prism smartphone game last April.



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.