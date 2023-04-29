Simulation/rhythm game features all 26 idols from 283 Production

A live-streamed The [email protected] Shiny Colors special announced a new smartphone game, The [email protected] Shiny Colors : Song for Prism, on Saturday.

The new idol-training simulation and rhythm game once again has the player becoming a producer for the 283 Production agency. The player produces the idols' careers with lessons and gigs, and also follows along with the beat of the idols' songs.

The game will have all 26 idols of the agency, including Luca Ikaruga who only just joined on April 2.

Players of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's existing The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game can apply to test the new game's demo between now and May 7. About 80,000 players will be able to play the demo from May 19 to May 23. The new game will be free in Apple 's App Store for iOS devices and Google Play store for Android devices, but with some in-game item purchases.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.



The television anime based on The [email protected] Shiny Colors browser game will premiere in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime will screen in theaters starting on October 27. The anime will play in three parts in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.