News
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Anime's 2nd Promo Video Highlights 'Magic School' Arc
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The staff for the television anime adaptation of Umikaze Minamino's Kunon the Sorcerer Can See (Majutsu-shi Kunon wa Mieteiru) light novel series began streaming on Friday the second promotional video for the anime highlighting its "Magic School" arc.
The anime's first episode and an early debut for the second episode began streaming on ABEMA and d Anime Store on January 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime debuted on Tokyo MX at on January 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST, and on BS Asahi on January 4 at 26:00 JST (effectively, January 5 at 2:00 a.m. JST). The anime then aired on WOWOW on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.
The anime stars:
- Saori Hayami as Kunon Gurion
- Maaya Uchida as Iko Round
- Akari Kitō as Mirika
- Rikako Yamaguchi as Jenie Kors
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Zeonly Finroll
Hideaki Ōba (Love of Kill, I'm in Love with the Villainess, Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision. Yuki Enatsu (Unlimited Fafnir, Tight-rope, Saint October) is both writing and supervising the series' scripts. Yōko Satō (Love of Kill, I'm in Love with the Villainess, Saiyuki Reload Blast) and Toshimitsu Kobayashi (Spice and Wolf II, Demon King Daimao, Futakoi Alternative) are designing the characters. Shunsuke Takizawa (TRYTONELABO) is composing the music.
Isekaijoucho performs the opening theme song "Rakenaria no Yume" (Dream of Rakenaria). Kohta Yamamoto performs the ending theme song "Story feat. katagiri."
Additional staff includes:
- Action Animation Director: Yasuhiro Saiki
- Prop Design: Tomokazu Sugimura
- Art Director: Haruka Miyata
- Color Design: Aiko Yamagami
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa
- Editing: Kashiko Kimura
- Sound Director: Hajime Takakuwa
- Music Production: Pony Canyon
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:
Born blind, Kunon aims to be the first person to use water magic to create new eyes for himself. After five months of study, he has already surpassed his teacher, and continues to grow his talents. Not only can his magic help him sense color, but he can also use it to make handy items and even conjure a whole cat! Word of his skills and ingenuity soon reach the court and earn him a spot as disciple to the most powerful magician in the land. But is his ultimate goal even attainable?
Minamino launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2021, and the story is ongoing. The series topped the general yearly ranking on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in August 2022.
Kadokawa began releasing compiled novel volumes for the series with illustrations by Laruha in March 2022, and released the eighth volume on December 10.
La-na launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa's Comic Alive magazine in April 2022. Kadokawa released the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 23.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.